Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec lowered Mr Price Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRPLY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. Mr Price Group has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.13.

About Mr Price Group

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

