MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Shares Down 3.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 271,556 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,029,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MP. Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

MP Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

