Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MOHCY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in the oil refinery and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refinery’s Activities, Trading/Sales to Gas Stations, and Services. The company was founded by Vardis Ioanni Vardinoyannis and Georgios Paraschos Aleksandridis on May 7, 1970 and is headquartered in Marousi, Greece.

