Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MOHCY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Motor Oil has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $12.24.
About Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries
