Morgan Stanley Raises Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Price Target to GBX 3,700

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,600 ($44.55) to GBX 3,700 ($45.79) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.10) to GBX 2,750 ($34.03) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.11) to GBX 4,890 ($60.51) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.69) to GBX 4,200 ($51.97) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.69) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,070.00.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.03. 266,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $207.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

