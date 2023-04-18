Morgan Stanley Downgrades CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CEMIG Stock Performance

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $2.62.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMIG

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIG. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in CEMIG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CEMIG by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMIG in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,290,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.