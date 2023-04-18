Morgan Stanley Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $122.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COP. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Shares of COP opened at $105.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

