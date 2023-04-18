Moonbeam Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001358 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $249.57 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00070443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00041988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00021257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam's total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 623,408,545 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

