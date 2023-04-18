Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MTU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 107.38 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £179.73 million, a P/E ratio of -171.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.53. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 90.34 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.58).
About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
