Monero Price Hits $160.47 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $160.47 or 0.00544676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $76.03 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,461.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00346352 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00073602 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00448866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,267,236 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

