Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 25,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after purchasing an additional 111,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJRD shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

