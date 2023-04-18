Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 32,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

