Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys 25,450 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,747 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SM Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SM stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. Mizuho reduced their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

