Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,330 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.8% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.54. 181,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,625. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

