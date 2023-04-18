Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

