Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 4,086 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.81. 21,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,023. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.74. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

