Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 27,277 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.80% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 589.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 179,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter.

USRT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.89. The company had a trading volume of 146,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,998. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

