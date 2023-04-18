Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 10,552 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $126,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.85. 87,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,902. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.