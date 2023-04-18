Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,045. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

