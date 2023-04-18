Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 453,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,896. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.