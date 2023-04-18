Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.47. 1,230,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,319. The stock has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average of $258.57.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

