Mission Wealth Management LP Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,588. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.