Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 20,033 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.52. 160,991 shares of the stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

