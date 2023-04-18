Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.31% of Eastman Chemical worth $29,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE EMN traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $82.58. 97,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,852. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.16. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.