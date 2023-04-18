Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 19,789 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,789 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $760,848.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

NYSE STAG traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.10. 252,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

