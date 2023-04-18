Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 72,088 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 907.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,088 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 37,511 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,075. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.