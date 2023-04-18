Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Makes New $66.29 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,520,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,293,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 411,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 265,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,410,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,944,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $43.10. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

