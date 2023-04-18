Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $56.22 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,739 shares during the period. CMS Energy accounts for 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.31% of CMS Energy worth $56,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CMS Energy by 63.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. The company had a trading volume of 635,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,045. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

