Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $43.21 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,791,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $43,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.77.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,187. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

