Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $36.13 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,968 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.13% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

Shares of LYB traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $96.78. 428,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,764. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

