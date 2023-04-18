Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6,452.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 820,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,922 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $52,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,238,815. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $273.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.