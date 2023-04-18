Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AES were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AES shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,487,584. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Articles

