Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter worth about $11,303,000. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.05. The company had a trading volume of 695,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,242. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

