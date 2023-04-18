MicroVision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 4,664 call options.
MicroVision Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,177. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroVision (MVIS)
