MicroVision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,659 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average daily volume of 4,664 call options.

MicroVision Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,177. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth $44,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 176.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.