MFF Capital Investments Limited (MFF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on May 11th

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.73.

About MFF Capital Investments

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

