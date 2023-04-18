Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties and crude oil. The firm operates its oil & gas exploration in the following areas: the Delaware Basin located in the Western portion of the Permian Basin, including Lea and Eddy Counties, New Mexico, and Loving County, Texas and the Midland Basin located in the Eastern portion of the Permian Basin, including Reagan, Upton, Midland, Martin, Howard, and Glasscock Counties, Texas.

