Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF) Short Interest Update

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,322,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,880.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.00. 520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

