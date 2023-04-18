MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 370,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,326. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.09.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

