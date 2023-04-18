Metahero Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Metahero has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $35.03 million and approximately $791,172.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010424 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00026870 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

