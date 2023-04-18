Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 339,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mesa Air Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. 204,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,954. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $147.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.09 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

