MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$29.00 at National Bankshares

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.12. 384,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.98. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.47. The stock has a market cap of C$6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

