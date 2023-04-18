Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,343 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.