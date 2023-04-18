Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.86. The stock had a trading volume of 858,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,029,400. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

