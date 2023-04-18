Medifast (NYSE:MED) Hits New 1-Year Low at $94.75

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.75 and last traded at $95.09, with a volume of 54940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Medifast Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $337.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.70 million. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Medifast by 6,509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

