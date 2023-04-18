Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.14

Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Mediaset España Comunicación Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.
Mediaset España Comunicación Company Profile
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
