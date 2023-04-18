McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,915 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 8,266 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,600,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $428,294,000 after acquiring an additional 206,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $290.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $290.51.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

