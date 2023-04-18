Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Holdings Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Masimo by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $711,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.63.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

