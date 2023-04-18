Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Compass Point

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MARA. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 14,413.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 246,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $341,000. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at $596,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

