Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.3 %
Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
