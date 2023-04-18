Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $11.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 4.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 25,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

