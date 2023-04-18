Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 143.2% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock remained flat at $5.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. 37,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $57.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

