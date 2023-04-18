Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.