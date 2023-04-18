Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance
Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.59.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.
